The Future of Housing in Maine: What is Happening in With the Housing Market Statewide?

In advance of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA) conference on housing opportunities and solutions in Maine, we’ll learn about the issues facing developers and buyers when it comes to affordable housing and get the latest on Maine’s housing market.

Guests: Gary Vogel, MEREDA President

Hannah Pingree, Director of the Office of Policy and Management.

Dan Brennan, director of MaineHousing

Call-in: Lynn Fisher, Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, will deliver a data rich baseline of information, encompassing national and regional trends.