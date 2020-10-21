The Future of Work: How Will Workers and Workplaces Change in a Post-Pandemic World?

The pandemic has already changed how we go about our work. We'll discuss what changes we are seeing, and what the lasting effects may be on workers and workplaces. How will more remote work alter societal behaviors? Will offices have new configurations or smaller sites in different cities? Will improved lifestyles be a by-product of this time of sweeping change?

Guests:

Kristin Brennan, executive director, Career Exploration and Development, Bowdoin College

Michael Borque, president and CEO, MEMIC

Call-in guests: Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Department of Labor

Drew Sigfridson, managing director and partner at The Boulos Company

Christen Graham, president, Giving Strong, Inc.