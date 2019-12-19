Genetic Testing: How DNA Analysis is Used in Medicine, Genealogy and Forensics

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date March 21, 2019); no calls will be taken.

DNA testing has changed the way we understand ourselves and in how we can identify people’s past history. We’ll explore what information genetic testing can reveal in the fields of medicine, genealogy and forensics, as well as what we do with the information.

Guests

Dr. Susan Miesfeldt, medical oncologist and cancer risk researcher, Maine Medical Center

Kimberly McLaughlin, nurse, DNA/genealogy researcher

Brandi Caron, DNA analyst, Maine State Police Crime Laboratory

Dr. Greg Feero (by phone), family medicine physician and human genetics specialist, Four Seasons Family Practice in Fairfield; faculty member, Maine Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency program