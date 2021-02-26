Today’s poem is “Go with the Sun” by Jacqueline Moore. She was born in Greenwich Village in 1926 and has lived in London, Warsaw, and Boston, where she studied poetry with Seamus Heaney. She lived for many years off the grid in a cabin in Morrill, Maine. She now lives in Portland. Her most recent collection of poetry is Chasing the Grass (Littoral Books, 2019).



She writes, “Some deep-seated conviction or sudden visual impact triggers a poem - a few lines caught on the fly and expanded. 'Go with the Sun' is based on an old man who taught me how to find my in the deep woods by reading signs and come out in the sun.”



Go with the Sun

-Fred’s directions for getting there

by Jacqueline Moore



Bring no one.

Leave everything behind

and wear old boots.



Pasture’s grown up

to thistle and juniper

but you’ve got my wheel ruts



from the last time

I cleared the far field.

Follow those ruts



around the telephone pole

with no voice to it.

No wires.



Watch out

for the old well.

Cover’s rotted.



Get the sun

Just right,

and go with it



as far as the bedstead

uncoiling springs

among the blackberries.



Look for the blaze orange

I tied over a branch.

That’s your opening.



Go downhill

over stone and swamp

and the Devil’s own bugs.



Keep my wall to your right.

Take your good time

and save your feet.



Then climb the fire road

to the old cedar hole

where I was born.



You’ll bury me there

and plant my headstone

in the Pearly Everlasting.



“Go with the Sun” copyright 2019 by Jacqueline Moore. Reprinted from Chasing the Grass (Littoral Press 2020) by permission of the publisher and the author.