Golden And Pingree Vote Different Ways On Gun Control Bills

Maine's two Democratic house members have split on a pair of bills designed to increase the waiting time and expand background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms.

Second District Congressman Jared Golden voted no on both bills, making him the only Democrat to do so.

First District Representative Chellie Pingree voted yes on both bills.

Golden writes in a statement that Maine voters rejected similar legislation in 2016, which sought to implement background checks for private gun sales.

The two measures passed the House and now go to the Senate.