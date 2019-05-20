Golden Says NDAA WIll Keep Existing Work Levels At Bath Iron Works

Maine 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden is optimistic that the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will include enough ship construction to keep existing work levels at Bath Iron Works.

“Trying to keep a steady work force and environment rather than see some potential dip just to revamp in 2021,” says Golden.

The House Armed Services Committee is starting work on the NDAA, which authorizes spending. Golden says Committee discussions indicate the panel is on track to authorize three more destroyers and that the House Appropriations Committee will fund all three.

The Senate and House will have to agree on final number of ships and funding levels.