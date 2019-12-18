GOP Sen. Susan Collins Launches Campaign For Fifth Term

PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has formally launched her bid for a fifth term in office.

Her announcement Wednesday sets up what's expected to be the most expensive political race in state history.

The popular moderate Republican is seen as vulnerable by Democrats. And the race comes against a backdrop of impeachment inquiry in which Collins could be forced to make a dramatic vote on President Donald Trump.

Democrats have attacked Collins for her votes for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP tax cut. They've also criticized her for failing to do enough to stand up to Trump.