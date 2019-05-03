Granges in Maine: The Historic Role of The Grange as Rural Community Center and How It Has Evolved

Granges have been integral to the history of rural Maine, serving not only as places for farmers to organize and advocate for themselves, but as educational sites, social hubs, and community centers. We learn about how some Granges have carried on the traditions of the past, while others have evolved to serve new purposes in their communities, bringing new vitality to rural Maine.

Guests: Walter Boomsma, author of Exploring Traditions—Celebrating the Grange Way of Life; he is also Communications Director of the Maine State Grange and Program Director of Valley Grange in Guilford. Prior to retiring, he was an organization design and development consultant.

Victoria (Vicki) Huff, Treasurer of the Maine State Grange and a Past State Master; she is a lifelong Granger and currently master/president of Hollis Grange in Hollis.

Call-in guests: Amanda Brozana Rio, Communications Director of the National Grange

Rick Watson, Master/President of Fairview Grange #342 located in Smithfield

Heather Retberg, Master/President of Halcyon Grange #345 located in Blue Hill