Groups To Make Sure No One Goes Uncounted By Census In Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - Fourteen nonprofit groups in Maine are receiving grants to help make sure difficult-to-count communities in the state are included in the 2020 Census.

The grants are from the Maine Census Outreach Fund 2020, which is a funding effort supported by the Maine Philanthropy Center.

The grants range from $5,000 to $15,000 and will help pay for work such as community events, phone banking, adult education programs and other efforts.

Organizers of the funding effort said the extra work will help make sure everyone's counted. That includes communities that often go undercounted, such as tribal groups, rural residents and young children.