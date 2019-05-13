Groups Press For Maine Bill That Eases Or Eliminates Some Drug Laws

A coalition of groups is pushing to overhaul Maine's drug possession and trafficking laws, saying current criminal penalties are exacerbating an opioid crisis that killed nearly one a Mainer day last year.

Kenny Miller, of the Health Equity Alliance, says a bill that relaxes or eliminates some of Maine's possession and trafficking laws will keep people suffering from substance abuse disorder out of prison and give them a better chance at recovery.

"It's easy to see that trying to punish people into recovery doesn't work, that it has never worked and it only adds fuel to the fire," Miller says.

The proposal is opposed by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Roy McKinney, director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, told lawmakers on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee that the bill goes too far and could hamper the prosecution of some trafficking offenses.