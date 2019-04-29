Hacker Wanted More Than $100K To Restore City Computers

AUGUSTA, Maine - Those responsible for unleashing a cyberattack that shut down the computer network in the Augusta City Center sought a ransom payment of more than $100,000.

The Kennebec Journal reports that city officials prevented the attack from spreading by literally pulling cables from computers and devices.



City Manager William Bridgeo told councilors that there was never any discussion of paying up. He declined to provide the specific ransom.



City offices were closed for two days after municipal financial systems, billing, automobile excise, assessor's records and general assistance were frozen.



City officials are tallying the costs of sorting out the mess, including outside vendors and overtime for city IT workers. The episode incident under investigation.