Hannaford Blames Tech Error For Failure To Report Razor Blades In Pizza Dough In August

By 24 minutes ago

Hannaford Supermarkets is blaming an unspecified technology error for the company’s failure to inform consumers and police after it received a report in August of razor blades found in fresh pizza dough at a store in Sanford.

The Portland Press Herald is reporting that Hannaford initiated a recall last week on fresh Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at its store in Saco after two customers there reported finding razor blades in their pizza dough on Oct. 5.

On Sunday the company expanded the recall to all its stores after learning about the earlier incident that had not been properly reported.

Tags: 
Maine Public

Related Content

Hannaford: A Customer Inserted Metal Objects In Fresh Pizza Dough

By Oct 7, 2020

SACO, Maine — A supermarket is recalling fresh pizza dough after a customer allegedly tampered with it.

Hannaford Supermarkets officials say a customer inserted metal objects into the fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department at a store in Saco.

The tampering came to light after a customer returned pizza dough. No injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of this recall.

Former Portland Pie Employee Arrested In Connection With Dough Tampering

By Oct 12, 2020
instacart

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly tampering with pizza dough in a Saco supermarket.