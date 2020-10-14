Hannaford Blames Tech Error For Failure To Report Razor Blades In Pizza Dough In August

Hannaford Supermarkets is blaming an unspecified technology error for the company’s failure to inform consumers and police after it received a report in August of razor blades found in fresh pizza dough at a store in Sanford.

The Portland Press Herald is reporting that Hannaford initiated a recall last week on fresh Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at its store in Saco after two customers there reported finding razor blades in their pizza dough on Oct. 5.

On Sunday the company expanded the recall to all its stores after learning about the earlier incident that had not been properly reported.