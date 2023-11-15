Today's poem is Happy Nonsense Tale by Neily Raymond. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Happy Nonsense Tale

In the strawberry grove where the meadow-mouse dwells,

the careful old man plays on six silver bells.

He married an elk, and she stands, for his sake

at the place where the strawberries meet with the brake

to keep them away from the dew. And for her

he nurtures a strand of crisp salty-tipped fir.

He thinks of the day that he’ll die, and the layers

of lace that will lie on his many-lined face. Of

the crunchy old bed, and the words he will say—

I’ve done all my work. Take my six bells away.

If you go to that grove, and you peer in his face

and you ask by which road that he came to this place,

he’ll laugh. Then he’ll tell you—O, I’ll never be.

No person’s less likely to happen than me.

In morning, the berries, in evening, the bells,

In the strawberry grove where the meadow-mouse dwells.