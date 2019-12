'Like An Identity Loss' - Happy Wheels Skaters Make Their Last Laps At The Beloved Rink

This Sunday, patrons of the Happy Wheels roller rink in Portland will skate their last laps under the disco balls and dance music that has provided a steady beat for more than 40 years. It's a place where kids have strapped on their first skates, where teens have found refuge, where adults have fallen in love, even married — and where a new generation has learned to love skating.