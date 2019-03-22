Hate & Prejudice: What Forms of Hate-Related Behavior Occurs in Maine, and What Can Be Done?

Hate-related behavior, racism and prejudice are all too prevalent in our world, as we saw in the New Zealand shootings. We look at what the climate is like in Maine, and what can be done to address hate, prejudice and discrimination in our state.

Guests: Sen. Shenna Bellows, State Senator from Maine's District 14, and Executive Director of The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine

Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, representing Maine House District 40, and has led several nonprofit organizations dedicated to social justice

Prof. Abraham Peck, adjunct professor of history at the University of Southern Maine; his focus includes the history of the Holocaust and genocide

Call-in: Kerem Durdag, Chief Operating Officer of GWI; he has written about his experience as a Muslim in Maine