The Health of Maine's Lakes: Threats to Our Lakes and What Individuals Can Do to Help

Maine’s lakes are renowned, and they are critical to our economy, drawing outdoor recreation enthusiasts and tourists throughout the year. We will discuss how lakes across Maine are faring—from water quality to invasive species to pollution—especially in the face of climate change. We’ll also hear from conservation groups on what is being done to keep Maine’s lakes healthy and vital.

Guests: Susan Gallo, Executive Director, Maine Lakes Society

Colin Holme, Executive Director, Lakes Environmental Association

Scott Williams, Executive Director, Lake Stewards of Maine