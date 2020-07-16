Hearing Scheduled To Determine If Independent Candidate Stays On Ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's secretary of state has scheduled a hearing about a challenge of the petitions filed by an independent candidate for U.S. Senate.

Independent Max Linn is running for Senate in a race where the high profile candidates are Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says a hearing to address the challenge of Linn's nomination petitions is scheduled for Thursday. Former state Sen. Mary Small of Bath, a Republican, filed the complaint.