Heart Health: The Latest on Cardiovascular Disease & How To Prevent It

February is American Heart Month, and we'll discuss the latest advances in cardiac health--from new treatments and technology to a focus on women's health. We'll also address how people can learn about their risk for heart disease, as well as how they can help reduce risks for cardiac issues later in life.

Panelists: Mindy Beyer, chair, American Heart Association - Maine Chapter; registered nurse, Maine Medical Partners

Dr. Alan Jansujwicz, non-invasive cardiologist, Northern Light Cardiology at Eastern Maine Medical Center; medical director, Northern Light Health Cardiovascular Services