Hepatitis A has been confirmed in a food service worker in Caribou.

The Maine CDC warns that patrons of the Burger Boy restaurant between May 3 through May 13 are at risk for the infection and should be vaccinated.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is typically spread through food and water. Symptoms include fatigue, stomach pain and jaundice.

Children under 6 often do not express symptoms. The CDC says the best way to prevent Hepatitis A is through vaccination.