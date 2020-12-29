Here and Now Host and Producer

Location: Portland, Maine

Maine Public is seeking an on-air talent and journalist to anchor our Midday news block. Joining a team dedicated to delivering independent, trusted journalism and quality programming, this full-time Host and Producer will serve as a local anchor for radio and digital services and participate as a host in special television assignments or visual productions. The Host and Producer will maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity and ethics and contribute to our daily news reporting by covering breaking stories, writing and editing stories for newscasts and signature segments, producing longform interviews and features, supporting digital initiatives, and representing Maine Public at events and meetings. Our top priority is to deliver news and content that people can trust. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we continue to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming..

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience; experienced radio host and journalist with at least two years' professional experience in journalism, radio news production, hosting, interviewing, and covering breaking news. Outstanding verbal and written communication, skilled public speaker with excellent pronunciation. Previous public radio/television experience preferred. Familiarity with Maine and regional issues preferred. A valid driver’s license is required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

COVID-19 Impact:

As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Although many of our employees are working remotely during this time, our Host and Producer will work on-site shifts in our Portland Studio. Safety policies and protocols with increased protective measures have been implemented. Training for this role will require some work in a shared studio space in compliance with safety plans and protocols. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. Candidates must also be very comfortable using and interfacing with web-based communication platforms such as Zoom.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp

Application deadline is Sunday, January 24, 2021.

— Equal Opportunity Employer —