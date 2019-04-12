Holding Up the Sky: A New Exhibit on the Wabanaki at the Maine Historical Society

A new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society examines the experiences of the First People of Maine: the Wabanaki. Our panel explores the Wabanaki philosophies of leadership and obligation relating to humans and non-humans. They'll also discuss reciprocity through the topics of self-governance, trading, the environment and resource management, basketmaking, and medicine and health.

Guests: James E. Francis Sr. (Penobscot), Tribal Historian and Director of Cultural and Historic Preservation, Penobscot Nation

Suzanne Greenlaw (Maliseet) Ph.D student, University of Maine, Orono

Tilly Laskey, outreach curator, Maine Historical Society and curator of “Holding Up the Sky.”