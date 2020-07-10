Hollywood Casino Opening Friday, A Day After The Oxford Casino

OXFORD, Maine - Maine's casinos are emerging from a COVID-19 closure. Bangor's Hollywood Casino opens at noon Friday, a day after the opening of the Oxford Casino.

Both have limits on capacity and strict rules for disinfecting to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The openings come after the office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills released safety protocols for casinos and short-term rentals that want to participate in the state's latest phase of reopening.

The state is in the midst of its third stage of reopening its economy.