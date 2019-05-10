Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) & Benefits Specialist - Part-Time

Maine Public is seeking a part-time (20 - 25 hours per week) HRIS & Benefits Specialist in Lewiston, Maine. This role is a key member of our team focused on supporting the Human Resources Department in benefits administration, personnel data management, and the enhancement of the organization's human resources databases and systems. read more...

The HRIS & Benefits Specialist will provide outstanding customer service to employees and serve as a resource regarding benefits, payroll, and personnel policies. This position will coordinate employees' benefits eligibility and enrollment, process employees' status changes, facilitate new hire orientations, coordinate annual open enrollment, regularly collaborate with the Finance Department on payroll and benefits, and enter and maintain information in our HRIS systems.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Three years of experience in human resources or a related field, a bachelor's degree or the equivalent combination of education and experience, demonstrated knowledge of HR operations and systems with experience in benefits administration and payroll. Proficiency in the Microsoft suite of products is required, advanced Excel skills is preferred, database experience is required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to work with discretion and maintain confidentiality. Valid driver's license is required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.



Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for part-time employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.nd independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.



Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.



Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.



— Equal Opportunity Employer —