Hundreds Of Students To Attend Maine's Annual Livestock Expo

WINDSOR, Maine - Dozens of busloads of students are headed to the Windsor Fairgrounds in Maine to learn about agriculture and livestock.

Thursday is Kids Day at the Northeast Livestock Expo, which is taking place in Windsor until Sunday. Organizers say they expect more than 2,500 kindergarteners through sixth graders to attend the event.



The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the students will learn about everything from making cheese to caring for emus and alpacas. The day will include more than 50 agricultural events presented by farmers and members of the agriculture industry.



Organizers say the day will attract students from 30 schools as well as homeschooled children.