Today's poem is Hydrastis Canadensis by Cathleen Miller. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Hydrastis Canadensis

I rounded the spruce

and crouched down

to peer at the ground

on a day so brilliant

I couldn’t even

go in for lunch.

I spotted your leaves

unfurling, small clusters

of yellow-tinged stems

crowned by tightly-pearled

white blossoms.

I gasped and exclaimed

oh, hi! as if I had

just bumped into

you on the street,

our hearts full

of the memories

of evenings spent

talking and laughing,

a sense of never having

left each other.

I spoke with such relief

that I had given you

enough despite

my hurried planting

last fall

on my knees

in the dark

not certain if

I would ever see

you bloom.

I worried that I had

chosen the wrong place

to sink you

into the earth.

I am always making

these mistakes, of course—

it is easy to long

for flowers

and find yourself barren,

the roots not taking hold.

The dirt seemed all wrong

but there by the birch

and huckleberries

you landed,

the wind promising

to fan away all moisture.

Suspended there under

the branches of birch—

the sparse serviceberry

blossoms punctuating

the air between us—

for that one moment,

I forgot all

my failures.

