I-95 Lane To Close While Falcon Nest Platform Is Relocated

PORTLAND, Maine - Wildlife and transportation officials are moving a nesting platform for endangered peregrine falcons in Maine to protect workers on an Interstate 95 bridge.

The Portland Press Herald reports a southbound lane on the Piscataqua River Bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday while the platform is moved and a new nesting box is added.

State raptor specialist Erynn Call says the falcons are very aggressive and protective, and it is a safety concern for workers who will be repaving the bridge.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the nesting platform will be placed at a higher elevation to encourage the birds to nest higher. Peregrines are the fastest bird in the world and have the ability to dive at speeds up to 200 mph.

