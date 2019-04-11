Ideas From The CBC

Monday, April 15 at 2:00 pm

Stealing Home: Jackie Robinson

The National Baseball Hall of Fame quotes trailblazer Jackie Robinson: "a life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." Robinson's life had a huge impact, especially when he broke down the colour barrier in Major League Baseball and American society. His rookie season still stands as one of the most politically profound events in the history of organized sport.

Every April 15, every team in the major leagues celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, and 2019 is the centennial of his birth.

