IDEAS From The CBC

Wednesday, January 20 at 2:00 pm

Just One Story: Joseph Campbell and 'The Hero’s Journey'

For 70 years, a book by American academic Joseph Campbell called The Hero With A Thousand Faces has shaped western storytelling, from comics to novels to videogames to movies -- including Star Wars, which was directly inspired by it. In particular, the book outlined the steps of a universal heroic narrative, something he called "The Hero’s Journey." But after seven decades of the book’s massive influence, is it now time to leave the hero’s journey behind? This documentary "Just One Story" probes the appeal and the limits of the story we’ve been telling ourselves for nearly a century.

