IDEAS From The CBC

Monday, February 1 at 2:00 pm

Tangled Roots: Decoding The History of Black Hair

From pre-colonial Africa till now, Black hair has shifted in its meaning and become highly politicized, particularly in Western society. And today, Black women's hair continues to have an enormous bearing on how they are able to move through the world. We're taking a look back at the story of Black hair, and what it tells us about the Black female experience throughout history.

