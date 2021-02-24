IDEAS From The CBC

Monday, March 1 at 2:00 pm

The Forever Protest: Why the perpetual fight for change is not futile

Some protests hit with lightning speed and bring quick change in dramatic ways. But often the push for change takes much longer — decades, even generations. The change comes not from dramatic events but from a slow transformation of people, of culture, and society itself. Today’s edition of IDEAS looks at the perpetual protest.

