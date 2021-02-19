Initiative Offering Free Tablets For 250 Low- And Moderate-Income Mainers

Low- to moderate-income Mainers can receive a tablet and internet access for free as part of a new initiative from the state and the Machias-based National Digital Equity Center.

The center’s director, Susan Corbett, says the project will supply tablets for a year to about 250 residents, and will also come with cellular internet access. She says even in areas of the state where broadband is available, paying for devices and monthly internet subscriptions can make internet access unaffordable.

“In addition, you may have someone who may be able to get an internet connection but can’t afford that device. So this helps them — it’s sort of a turnkey operation. They get a device, it connects to the internet, and they’re ready to go,” she says.

The organization is also offering one-on-one tutoring as part of the program. The project is funded with support from the Maine Office of Community Development.

For more information, call (207) 259-5010 or email tabletrequest@digitalequitycenter.org.