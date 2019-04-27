Injuries Reported In Shooting At California Synagogue

The San Diego Sheriff's Office says there have been injuries in a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Deputies were called to the area just before 11:30 a.m. local time.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

"Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The synagogue was scheduled to host a Passover Holiday Celebration on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., according to its website. The festivities were scheduled to conclude with a holiday meal at 7 p.m.

