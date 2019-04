Several different invasive pests have caused severe harm in Maine, from the brown-tailed moth to the emerald ash borer. At the same time, the overall insect population is in sharp decline. We'll learn about insects and their effects on humans from a panel of experts.

Guests: Sarah Haggerty, Conservation Biologist / GIS Manager, Maine Audubon

Charlene Donahue, Maine Entomological Society

Call in: Phillip deMaynadier, Wildlife Biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife