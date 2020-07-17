Intelligence Squared

Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 pm

Nationalism Is a Force for Good

From Brexit to “America First,” Modi in India, Erdoğan in Turkey, and Bolsonaro in Brazil, nationalism – or allegiance to a nation-state over other group affiliations – has been on the rise. Now, borders around the world are closed and the coronavirus pandemic is sparking staunch debate about the future of global governance and political identity. The nation-state has been praised for securing the needs of its citizens and serving as the most efficient form of political organization, while also criticized for being insular and inciting anti-immigration policies. Nationalism has been credited for both uniting disparate communities under a common culture and identity, as well as promoting violence based on race and ethnicity. As global problems continue to mount, does the 21st century require international leadership, or is nationalism a force for good?

Debaters:

Colin Dueck

Policy Professor & Author, "Age of Iron: On Conservative Nationalism”

Colin Dueck is a professor of policy and government at George Mason University and a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. His latest book is “Age of Iron: On Conservative Nationalism.” Dueck has consulted for the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the National Security Council.

Prerna Singh

Political Scientist & Author, “How Solidarity Works for Welfare”

Prerna Singh is an associate professor of political science and international studies at Brown University and the author of “How Solidarity Works for Welfare: Subnationalism and Social Development in India.” Her research addresses how a common national identity promotes social development.

Andrew Keen

Internet Entrepreneur & Author, "Tomorrows Versus Yesterdays"

Andrew Keen, named as one of the "100 Most Connected Men" by GQ magazine, is amongst the world's best-known commentators on the digital revolution. He directed and wrote the documentary “How To Fix Democracy” and is the host of the popular podcast "Keen On Capitalism.” He has written five books, including the bestselling "How To Fix The Future," and his most recent book, "Tomorrows Versus Yesterdays: Conversations in Defense of the Future."

Elif Shafak

Activist & Author, “The Bastard of Istanbul”

Elif Shafak is a novelist and the most widely read female author in Turkey. Her latest novel, “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World,” was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. In 2006, Shafak was prosecuted for “insulting Turkishness.” She writes about global politics, populism, and nationalism.

To listen to the audio of “Nationalism Is a Force for Good” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.