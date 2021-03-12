Intelligence Squared

Monday, March 15 at 2:00 pm

Has the GOP Lost Its Way?

What should the Republican party look like after Donald Trump? For many prominent establishment figures, including those behind The Lincoln Project, the GOP has lost its way. The only way back, they say, is to purge the forces that brought Trump to power. But others warn that rejecting the millions of voters who supported the former president is the wrong call for the American right. Rather, the GOP should instead double down, focus on bridging the establishment and grassroots factions of their party, and find a way to move forward together. In light of shifting political sands, we ask: Has the GOP lost its way?

The Debaters:

Jeff Flake

Fmr. U.S. Senator, Arizona

The Honorable Jeff Flake is the former U.S. Senator from Arizona, where he served from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he served six terms in the House of Representatives representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. Senator Flake is the author of the 2017 New York Times best-seller “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” where he takes a stand for civility in an era of hyper-partisanship. He is currently a contributor to CBS News, a guest lecturer at Princeton, and a guest speaker at Yale.

Carlos Curbelo

Former U.S. Congressman

Former U.S. Congressman Carlos Luis Curbelo served Florida’s 26th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. While there, he served on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the Education and Workforce Committee, the Small Business Committee, the Committee on Ways and Means, and co-founded the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus. Prior to serving in Congress, Curbelo worked at the Miami-Dade Metropolitan Planning Organization and Miami Dade County School Board. He further founded a media and public relations firm, which he managed for more than 10 years. Born in Miami, Florida, his parents were political refugees who fled Cuba.

Ben Domenech

Publisher, The Federalist & Host, The Federalist Radio Hour

Benjamin Domenech is the publisher of The Federalist, host of The Federalist Radio Hour, and writes The Transom, a daily subscription newsletter for political insiders. Domenech also serves as a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was previously a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute; editor-in-chief of The City, an academic journal on faith and culture; and a speechwriter for HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson and U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas. He co-founded Redstate and co-hosted Coffee & Markets, an award-winning economic podcast. His writing has been published in the Daily Beast, Politico, Commentary, Reason, and GQ, and he appears regularly on Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, HBO, and CBS's Face the Nation.

Kimberley A. Strassel

Author and Member, Wall Street Journal Editorial Board

Kimberley A. Strassel is an author and member of the editorial board for The Wall Street Journal. She also writes a weekly Potomac Watch political column, and is a regular contributor to Sunday political shows, including CBS's "Face the Nation," Fox News Sunday, and NBC's "Meet the Press." She is the author of "The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech," “Leaving Women Behind: Modern Families, Outdated Laws”; and “Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters are Breaking America.”

