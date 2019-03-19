IRS Closes Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bangor

Members of Maine's Congressional delegation are demanding the Internal Revenue Service reopen a closed Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bangor.

The IRS says the closure is temporary, but Senators Collins and King and 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden say that's what the IRS said when shuttering a Taxpayer Assistance Center in Presque Isle last year, which has not reopened.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers allow residents to speak with Internal Revenue staff in person, and the centers provide free tax preparation help to lower-income taxpayers.

Collins, King and Golden point out the Bangor Center was the last one in Maine's 2nd district. The three members of Congress have written to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue with their demand that the Bangor facility reopen.