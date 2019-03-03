Jackson Laboratory Grant To Help Understand Addiction, Genes

Maine's two U.S. senators say a laboratory in Maine is receiving a federal grant to advance its research of drug addiction and the role genetics play in it.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say Jackson Laboratory is getting $255,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Jackson Laboratory vice president LuAnn Ballesteros says the grant is "an important step in propelling our work forward to help Mainers, and people around the world impacted by addiction."

The senators say researchers at the lab are working on projects to improve understanding of genetic factors that play a role in vulnerability to substance use disorders.

The federal money was awarded via the DHHS National Institute on Drug Abuse.