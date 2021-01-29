Jan. 29, 2021: Maine's Establishment Republicans Who Got Canceled For Supporting Biden

This Day in Maine, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

This week on Maine’s Political Pulse:

As Donald Trump hardens his support in the Maine Republican Party, members who spoke out against him are facing retribution. We’ll discuss their future in a party that commands loyalty to a one-term president.

Also the 2022 race for governor gets an early start.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.