Janet Mills Activates Maine National Guard For Protests In Augusta

Saying she is acting out of an abundance of caution, Maine Gov. Janet Mills has activated the Maine National Guard to provide backup to police agencies should they be needed at expected protests at the state Capitol in Augusta.

Mills, in a statement, said she expects any protesters at the Maine State House will be orderly as they exercise their First Amendment right to protest. Security has been bolstered this week with additional police officers assigned to the Capitol complex.

Earlier in the week, Mills authorized up to 200 members of the Maine Guard to assist with security in Washington as President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.