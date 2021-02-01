Jared Golden Calls For Bipartisanship In Pandemic Relief

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District says members of his own party should be working with Republicans on pandemic relief, and not using their slim majorities in the House and Senate to pass their own measure.

Golden is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, made up of about 50 members evenly split between parties. He says they are continuing work on pandemic relief legislation and should be given the time to work out a bipartisan package.

“Some of the people in the Problem Solvers Caucus are very conservative and others progressive. What matters is whether or not they are willing to be pragmatic in accepting where we are as a country and what needs to be done,” he says.

Golden says instead of enormous packages with controversial provisions and large price tags, Congress should focus on a plan that includes areas of agreement between the two parties, and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.