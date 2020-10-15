Jared Golden, Dale Crafts Face Off In Televised Debate

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and Republican Dale Crafts squared off in a debate Thursday night on WABI TV for who will represent Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Crafts said that he favors free market solutions when it comes to issues such as health care and climate change. Golden said that the free market can be a good thing, but not always.

“There are certain things out there where it’s important the government steps in. Where the free market, the private sector, doesn’t see a profit to be made, that’s usually in rural communities like the ones I represent,” he said.

Golden said that he supports the Affordable Care Act, a government-run postal service and government’s role in ensuring access to broadband.

When asked about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Crafts said the U.S. should have been better prepared with equipment such as ventilators.

“And we’ve got to make that we take care of our elderly, and people that have health issues, and make sure that they’re protected very, very well. But we do have to have a balance between people going to work, and providing for their families, making house payments and surviving, so there is a balance with this whole thing,” he said.

Golden said the pandemic has become too politicized and Congress should return to the negotiating table to provide more aid to small businesses and support vaccine development and more testing.

Maine Public will host the 2nd District candidates for a live debate at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.