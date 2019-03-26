Jared Golden Fears Trump May Divert Funds Away From Maine Shipyard To Build Wall

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District warned top Navy officials Tuesday that the 2020 budget may not have enough funding for improvements to key facilities, including the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

During a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee, Golden said he and other lawmakers fear that President Donald Trump will divert already appropriated money to help build his wall on the border with Mexico.

“I want to reiterate my concerns shared by many of my colleagues here in the House and in the Senate that the funds we have appropriated for our shipyards for their many upgrades and make sure they are able to do that work,” he said.

Golden cited a report from the General Accounting Office that questions whether the current budget proposal adequately funds the needed upgrades.

“The administration might not be investing sufficient resources in our shipyards to support an expansion which will require sustained attention and support not only to the fleet, but to maintenance over the years,” he said.

Defense officials say it has not yet been decided which projects may be affected by diverted funding.