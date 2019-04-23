Jared Golden Tells NOAA He Has 'Grave Concerns' About Lobster Gear Proposals

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District is wading into the debate over whether Maine lobstermen should make costly gear changes in order to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from entanglements.

In a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday, Golden charges that federal fisheries managers are relying on inadequate data and rushing into action a poorly vetted model of various harm-reduction strategies.

He says NOAA should postpone any new rules until better information — including accounting for Canada’s contribution to whale injuries — has been considered. Measures on the table include changes in the strength or type of rope used to haul traps, limits on trap numbers and periodic closures of parts of the lobster fishery.

A large group of stakeholders, called the Take Reduction Team is seeking consensus this week on ways to reduce whale mortality by 60 percent or more. The meeting, in Providence, is structured around the risk-assessment tool Golden is challenging.