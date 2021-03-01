Jared Golden Votes Against $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District is one of two Democrats who voted against President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Golden said on a press call over the weekend that his constituents want him to support the exact amount of COVID-19 relief that’s needed — not more or less.

“The real question for me is the timeliness of it. Is it necessary today? Or can we wait and re-evaluate this economy four or five or six months from now?” he said.

Golden said the bill did not prioritize funding immediate needs and included spending on policies that did not belong in an emergency order.

"Let's spend exactly what's necessary in the context of the moment. Rather than just saying, 'Let's throw as much at it as we have the political will and votes to do,'" he said.

Golden said the package put forth by the Biden administration had a number of positives, including an extension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But he said unrelated concerns, like changes to the child tax credit, could have been done better, at another time, with Republican buy-in.

The House passed the aid package. It now goes to the Senate.