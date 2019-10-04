Jason Spooner Band – "Wide Eyed"

By 22 minutes ago

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.03.19
Wide Eyed

"Let's talk about the new record from the Jason Spooner Band, Wide Eyed. It's a rich musical journey. I can't really put Jason in any category, his musical reach is wide and deep. And his songwriting is rooted in musicality, I mean the melodies are beautiful and goosebump producing. His voice is a little reminiscent of Gram Nash. He can sing sweet and he can sing hard. And the band can rock! But it also can come close and intimate. As I said, wide ranging. There's a groove for sure. And there are songs of sadness. It's all there and his band is strong, a full sound with really satisfying touches. Fully realized. Check it out and look for his performances Oct 4th at the fabulous Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. Oh, and did I mention, he's a Portland guy?" — Sara

More information on Wide Eyed

Credit daily.plaympe.com

Tags: 
In Tune Pick of the Week