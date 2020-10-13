Related Program: 
Jay Allen: Your Vote 2020 Interview with Republic Candidate for Congress Jay Allen

By Jonathan P. Smith 20 minutes ago

Jay Allen, a family physician who is retired from the U.S. Army, is the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Maine's First District. He joins us for a Your Vote 2020 interview.

