Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 5.24.19

Jenny Lewis — On the line

"Jenny Lewis rocks. She knows how and she’s really good at it. She’s not scared. She reveals and revels. It’s kind of great too, her band, Ringo Starr, Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner. The big boys. She’s not intimidated, but they might be! All I know is, I’m going to the party with Jenny." — Sara