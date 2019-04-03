Judge: Driver Wasn't Criminally Responsible For Death

By 9 minutes ago

ALFRED, Maine - A judge says a Maine woman who drove onto a baseball field and killed a man with her car was not criminally responsible for her actions.

The judge's conclusion on Tuesday means 52-year-old Carol Sharrow will be committed to the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital. Police say she sent players scrambling when she drove onto a Sanford baseball field in June and struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield.

Parkhurst died en route to a hospital.

The judge ruled after hearing testimony from two mental health professionals. One testified that Sharrow had an extensive documented history of bipolar disorder.

Sharrow, of Sanford, previously pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Her attorneys argued she did not have the ability to appreciate that her behavior was wrong at the time.
 

Tags: 
Carol Sharrow

Related Content

Woman Accused Of Baseball Field Fatality Held On $500K Bail

By Jun 5, 2018
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine - A 51-year-old woman police have charged with driving onto a baseball field and striking and killing a man is being held on $500,000 bail.
 
Carol Sharrow of Sanford, Maine, made her first court appearance in the manslaughter case on Monday. She's charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst and faces up to 30 years in jail.
 