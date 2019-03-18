Judge Hears Arguments In Challenge To Maine Abortion Law

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood were in federal district court in Portland Monday morning to challenge a 40-year-old law that allows only physicians to perform abortions in Maine.

Speaking outside the court house after she presented oral arguments in the lawsuit, ACLU attorney Julia Kaye told reporters that there's no medical justification to barring other qualified clinicians, such as nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives, from providing abortion care.

"All this law does is force Maine women to travel extremely lengthy distances in order to access this care, which delays their ability to obtain an abortion, or blocks it altogether," Kaye said.

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic Speaker of the House Sara Gideon have also introduced a bill in the Maine Legislature that would allow advanced practice clinicians to provide abortion services.