Judiciary Committee Considering Probate Court System Overhaul

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that calls for an overhaul of the system used to select probate judges.

In 1980, Maine voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to create a new probate system, replacing elected probate judges. Democratic Rep. Barbara Cardone of Bangor wants her colleagues on the Judiciary Committee to consider a number alternatives to the current system.

“It’s my purpose behind this bill to bring the issue of reform before this committee,” she says.

One proposal, to reduce the overall number of probate judges, is opposed by some lawmakers who say it could result in less personal handling of cases, which range from settling estates to approving adoptions.

The committee plans hearings this spring and will craft a proposal for the full Legislature to consider this session.